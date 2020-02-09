Live Updates** 2020 Academy Awards Ceremony

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The 2020 ceremony kicked off without a host. Janelle Monae opened the show entering a Mister Rogers set and singing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Singing to the front row, Monae dropped her bowler hat on the head of Tom Hanks, who was nominated for his performance as Fred Rogers. A medley continued with Billy Porter joining in, as Monae segued into her song “Come Alive.”

Award winners so far:

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

5:45 –

Taika Waititi is the winner of the best adapted screenplay Academy Award for “Jojo Rabbit.”

It is the first Oscar for the writer-director-actor, who thanked his mother and also dedicated the award to all the “indigenous kids in the world” who want to make art.

Waititi directed and starred in “Jojo Rabbit,” playing Adolf Hitler, who is the imaginary friend of the title character. The film is also competing for best picture.

5:35 p.m. –

“Parasite” is the winner of the best original screenplay Academy Award, delivering Bong Joon Ho his first Oscar.

The South Korean writer-director held the Oscar up and said to the audience “Thank you, great honor.” He dedicated the win to his country.

He shares the honor with Han Jin Won, who paid thanks to the Korean film industry.

5:30 p.m. –

Natalie Portman has walked the red carpet in a cape lined with the names of female filmmakers who weren’t nominated for best director.

The black cape featured gold lettering that included Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

This year’s nominees for best director are all male, and Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” is the only woman to win the award. Gerwig was the most recent female nominee, in 2018 for “Lady Bird.”

5:25 p.m. –

Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep have done it again — “Toy Story 4” is the winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature film.

The fourth installment in the Pixar franchise about the adventures of toys that come to life reunited several beloved characters and introduced a new one: Forky. The craft project made from a spork comes to life and realizes his worth, despite the strong sense that he would rather be in the trash.

The third film was widely seen as a fitting ending to the franchise, but audiences flocked to the film, which earned more than $430 million in North America alone.

“Hair Love” won the Oscar for best animated short film.

5:15 p.m. –

Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his performance in “Once Upon on a Time … In Hollywood.”

His acceptance speech got political right away. “They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, alluding to the impeachment hearings.

5:10 p.m. –

Chris Rock and Steve Martin have helped open the Oscars by delivering an opening monologue.

Both funnymen have hosted the Oscars before, prompting Martin to note the appearance on Sunday was a “demotion.”

Martin also poked fun at the Oscars announcing the wrong best picture winner a few years back, taking a dig at the recent Iowa caucus that was marred by delayed results.

Rock ribbed “The Irishman” director Martin Scorsese, telling him he “loved the first season.”

The pair also noted the lack of female directing nominees and the lack of diversity.

Martin joked they had a “great time not hosting tonight.”

The Associate Press contributed to this story.