Coronavirus: Actor Adam Goldberg Sings from a Toilet

The world is in the wake of a coronavirus-fueled health crisis. So naturally, actor Adam Goldberg pulled down his pants, sat on a toilet, and belted out the lyrics to John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Rocking side-to-side and staring into the camera, the Saving Private Ryan star sang the lyrics to the 70s hit song and ended his short rendition with a fart.

Goldberg was perhaps inspired by the star-studded viral video that features Wonder Women star Gal Gadot and her celebrity pals — Zoe Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Sia, Labrinth, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Sarah Silverman, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Norah Jones — singing the same song.

Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em. RT @MattWalshBlog: pic.twitter.com/UrGyDUoDNN — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 19, 2020

Or course, some celebrities are using their social media platforms to encourage the millions and millions of people who follow them to heed the warning of the CDC as it relates to self-isolating, washing your hands, and avoiding large groups as much as possible.

“Hi folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” actor Kevin Bacon said in a PSA. “Right now like people all around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives and is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick.”

Hey everybody, now it’s so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others. Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let's work together to stay home and keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/ybv63bE42t — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 18, 2020

On Thursday, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams pleaded with celebrity influencers like Kylie Jenner and NBA star Kevin Durant to urge their millions of young followers to follow the federal government’s coronavirus warnings by practicing social distancing.

