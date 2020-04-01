Jennifer Lawrence Uses Coronavirus PSA to Push Voting from Home

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is the latest Hollywood celebrity to join Democrats in using the deadly coronavirus crisis for political gain, promoting voting from home by mail-in ballot.

Jennifer Lawrence uses the first half of the one-minute video to offer her “heartfelt sympathies to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic” and her “deepest gratitude to the emergency responders and the healthcare workers who are risking their health every day.”

“The best thing we can do to stop the spread of this virus is to stay at home,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star says just before pivoting to politics: “But we still have an election coming up with millions of Americans who have yet to cast their ballot in the 2020 primaries. Which is why you should go to represent.us/voteathome so that you can cast your ballot from the safety of your home.”

From RepUs Board Member Jennifer Lawrence: We need to be able to vote without getting sick. I’m calling on @amyschumer to go to https://t.co/Yalw4id4hv, request your mail-in ballot, call your senator to support Vote at Home, and tag 3 friends to call and share with #VoteAtHome. pic.twitter.com/9kzXdkLa6P — RepresentUs (@representus) April 1, 2020

If the Hunger Games star’s vote from home script here sounds familiar, that’s because she’s echoing Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, House Democrats, and failed Senate candidate Stacey Abrams — all of them have endorsed the mail-in ballot initiative in recent days.

When asked by MSNBC host Brian Williams on Tuesday if “it’s incumbent upon the secretaries of state in all 5o states to ensure this is the one election with secure, remote voting,” Joe Biden said “Yes. I think they should be doing that now. I think they should be doing that now, planning on it.”

In the video above, Jennifer Lawrence similarly endorsed absentee ballots and said there’s “a bill in Congress and your secretary of state can fix this right now.”

Elsewhere, Hillary Clinton said Congress should “make voting by mail the norm” with “free postage” due to the ongoing coronavirus.

Actress Alyssa Milano shared the same message with her 3.6 million follower on Wednesday, saying “Demand vote by mail now. #NovemberIsComing.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson