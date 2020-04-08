Don Cheadle: ‘Another Trump Presidency Could End Us All’

Actor Don Cheadle has warned that re-electing President Donald Trump could “end us all.”

Responding to a Bernie Sanders supporter following the Vermont Senator’s decision to suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, the Avengers: Endgame star urged liberals to unite in order to defeat Trump in November.

“I think your handle is clear evidence that shots have been fired in both directions. especially on this platform,” Don Cheadle told the Sanders supporter, whose Twitter handle mocks Joe Biden’s “wandering hand,” a reference to the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the former vice president.

“Now is not the time,” Cheadle continued. “If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that another trump presidency could end us all.”

Last year, Cheadle similarly described Trump as the “most frightening human being on the planet” following false reports from Iran that their security forces had captured 17 CIA agents and sentenced them to death.

Last April, the 55-year-old actor admitted that he wanted to snap Donald Trump out of existence (a reference to a mass murder that occurs in the Marvel movie in which Cheadle co-starred).

During an appearance on Saturday Night Live two months before that, Cheadle even wore a hat with the logo of left-wing activist group Sleeping Giants, which persistently targets Breitbart News and other conservative media outlets by harassing advertisers with false claims about the values such companies stand for.

