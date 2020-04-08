Quarantined Naomi Watts Acts Out Mock Meltdown over Broken Appliances

The Wuhan coronavirus has so far infected 1.5 million people and claimed 85,000 lives worldwide — with the real figures likely being much higher given China’s likely underreporting. But for Hollywood actress Naomi Watts, there’s a more pressing issue at hand: all of the broken appliances in her house.
Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Monday to vent of her domestic frustration, posting a humorous video in which her slow-motion scream is overdubbed by a Godzilla-like roar. “Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day…. #ffs,” Watts wrote in the caption.
With no film or TV projects to shoot or promote, Hollywood stars are spending more time on their social media accounts, creating their own quarantine-themed content from the confines of their palatial isolation. Watts, who starred in King Kong and Mulholland Dr., has used Instagram to keep her fans abreast of her stay-at-home activities, which include cooking, stress eating, and dancing around the house.
In another recent Instagram post, the Australian star photographed herself devouring a piece of red velvet cake with the caption “EAT your feelings.”
Last month, Watts offered her followers a few words of hope while admitting that she has gone completely casual in her personal life.
“Stand strong and have hope,” she wrote. “I know the wheels are coming off, and we are all trying to find ways to navigate this awful uncertainty. Side note, I’m living in sweats, cooking crap food, I’m short-fused, and have only put on lippy [lipstick] once in 5 days… And yes… it was for instagram.”
