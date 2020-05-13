Netflix’s ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ Trailer Shows Trump, Dershowitz, But Not Bill Clinton

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming documentary series on Jeffrey Epstein. While the early footage features shots of Donald Trump and attorney Alan Dershowitz, the trailer omits any reference to Bill Clinton, who has been photographed aboard Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express.”

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is set to debut May 27 on the streaming platform. The limited series is based on James Patterson’s bestseller Filthy Rich, which was co-written by John Connolly with Tim Malloy.

Netflix’s official synopsis says that the four-part series uses stories from survivors to examine “how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses.”

The convicted pedophile, who died in prison last year under mysterious circumstances, was connected to numerous powerful and wealthy people. The New York Post has published photographs showing former President Bill Clinton aboard the “Lolita Express” along with Epstein’s friend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Since his death last year, Epstein’s life has continued to draw public attention. Harvard University recently admitted that Epstein kept a private office at the school for years following his 2008 conviction for sex crimes.

Netflix has strong ties to the Obama administration. Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice currently sits on the company's board of directors. The streamer also has a deal with the former first couple's production company, Higher Ground, which just produced a documentary on Michelle Obama.

