Disney World Sets May 20th Reopening Replete with Masks, Temperature Checks, Plexiglass Dividers

Disney World’s highly anticipated reopening next week will include masks for guests and employees, temperature checks, and plexiglass dividers installed at registers. The theme park has been closed since mid-March due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The partial reopening kicks off on May 20 with Disney Springs opening up to the public. The rest of the Orlando will remain closed, according to the Hollywood Reporter. All guests and employees will be required to wear masks — which Disney World will provide — and guests will have their temperatures checked at the door.

Park employees will be required to check for coronavirus symptoms at home before their shifts, with Disney providing them thermometers. The company said there will be no discipline for employees that miss work due to a potential illness.

Moreover, any park employee who becomes infected with the virus will be paid for up to two weeks to quarantine, according to Eric Clinton, the president of the labor union UNITE HERE.

The Reporter report added that when it comes to making purchases, guests will have to swipe their own cards, as they are no longer allowed to hand them to employees, who will be separated from the guests by plexiglass dividers. There will also be custodians stationed at “high-touch” areas.

More than 100,000 Disney World employees had been furloughed due to the Wuhan coronavirus. Now, some of them will be able to get back to work. “Some are anxious to get back because the unemployment system [in Florida] is completely broken,” said Clinton to the Hollywood Reporter.

Clinton added that employees have a “mixed bag of emotions” with regards to reopening the theme park.

The report added that Disney has developed new global training for park employees to inform them about health and safety amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Clinton added that UNITE HERE will also be involved in Disney’s new monthly safety meetings.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.