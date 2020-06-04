Jimmy Kimmel Admits ‘Making Assumptions About People Based on the Color of Their Skin’

ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on the ongoing debate over race relations in America by admitting his embarrassment at previously making “assumptions about people based on the color of their skin.”

“Over the past week, you know, I’ve been hearing, I’ve been reading some very thoughtful posts and words from very smart people, some of whom say white people shouldn’t be talking right now, they should be listening,” Jimmy Kimmel began his monologue . “And I get that, I don’t disagree with that, but I’m the only one here and it’s a talk show. I want to share what I’ve been thinking about, trying to sort through.”

“You hear the phrase ‘white privilege’ and it’s easy to get defensive. The first time I heard it, I did,” the host continued. “To me, white privilege was like what Donald Trump had — a wealthy father and a silver spoon in his mouth. It wasn’t what I grew up with, so I rejected it because I didn’t understand what white privilege meant, but I think I do now.”

On Wednesday’s episode of Live! filmed from his home in Los Angeles because of the ongoing Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Kimmel used his nightly monologue to address the issue of “white privilege” and race relations following the mass riots that have swept the United States in response to the death of Minnesota man George Floyd in police custody.

Kimmel, a massively wealthy leftist activist, provided his definition of “white privilege” and admitted that he was guilty of making assumptions about people based on their race.

“Here’s what I think it is: people who are white, we don’t have to deal with negative assumptions being made about us based on the color of our skin… whereas black people experience that every day, like every day,” he explained. “And please don’t tell me you don’t ever make assumptions about people based on the color of their skin because I don’t believe it. We all do, I know I have, I’m embarrassed to say it, but I have.”

Kimmel, however, did not address criticism over his previous use of blackface where he played the role of NBA great Karl Malone and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Last week, fellow late-night comic Jimmy Fallon made an impassioned apology for his use of blackface on Saturday Night Live some 20 years ago.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

