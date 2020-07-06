Joe Biden Campaign Joins Forces With Hollywood Celebs for Instagram Live Chats

As if he didn’t already have enough celebrity support, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is enlisting Hollywood stars to help whip up social media enthusiasm for the 77-year-old candidate through a series of Instagram Live chats.

The social media campaign, called #TeamJoeTalks, kicks off Monday with an online conversation hosted by Supernatural star Misha Collins, who has 4.2 million Instagram followers. Collins is set to chat with Biden senior adviser Karine Jean-Pierre, who once said that anyone who has been “accused of sexual harassment or assault” should be disqualified from running for public office.

Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who alleges that Biden penetrated her with his fingers nearly three decades ago.

We are excited to launch #TeamJoeTalks today, an effort to tactically use the vast social reach of our surrogates to broaden our audience and expand our message to an even wider group of voters. ⬇️ https://t.co/pr9PmRNE9j — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) July 6, 2020

The social media push will also feature online appearances by left-wing Hollywood stars including Debra Messing, Bradley Whitford, and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. Organizers said Stacey Abrams and Andrew Yang will also participate.

“They all have audiences that we are tapping into,” Biden campaign staffer Adrienne Elrod told Axios. “People are still at home, living on their phones.”

Elrod previously worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign as director communications and surrogates.

Since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden has seen his campaign reap a fortune from Hollywood fundraising.

He recently took in a reported $6 million from a virtual fundraiser hosted by former Disney and Dreamworks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg. The candidate has also participated in fundraisers featuring Rob Reiner, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Crow, and Melissa Etheridge.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com