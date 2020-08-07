‘E! News,’ Two Other E! Shows Canceled Due to Financial Fallout from COVID-19

(UPI) — The E! network announced it has canceled E! News and two other programs on Thursday.

A representative for the network said E! News, which premiered in 1991, was canceled due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the celebrity news show Pop of the Morning and the interview series In the Room, hosted by Jason Kennedy.

The cancelations come amid a restructuring at E!’s parent company, NBCUniversal, in June, in which it said it would shift its programming to “focus on streaming and away from traditional television.”

Despite the cancelation of Pop of the Morning, the shows Daily Pop and Nightly Pop will still be filmed live in Los Angeles.

Pop of the Morning host Lilliana Vazquez shared her reaction to the news in a post on Instagram.

“Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes … even the 4 a.m. call time,” she wrote.