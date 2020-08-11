Barbra Streisand Lends Her Voice to Mobilize Anti-Trump LGBTQ Vote

Barbra Streisand is lending her voice to a LGBTQ-themed political campaign intended to mobilize the LGBTQ vote against President Donald Trump.

The campaign “Enough is Enough” features a version of the Barbra Streisand / Donna Summer 1979 single of the same name, with Streisand appearing briefly in the video to encourage voters to cast their ballots in November.

Vote Proud, a LGBTQ political activist group, organized the campaign with Meidas Touch, an anti-Trump PAC.

Watch below:

Barbra Streisand appears near the end of the video, calling on voters to “vote proud” come November 3.

The Oscar-winning star has actively campaigned for Joe Biden in recent months, attending virtual Hollywood fundraisers for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Biden said he opposed same-sex marriage in 2008, saying in a televised debate that he and Barack Obama don’t support redefining the civil definition of marriage. “We do not support that,” he said.

Watch below:

Vote Proud has enlisted several Hollywood celebrities, including Billy Porter and Sharon Stone, to promote its agenda. The group, which bills itself as non-partisan, has also partnered with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote to push voter registration ahead of the November election.

In celebration of #PrideMonth, we’re joining @voteproudUS, @theebillyporter, and @sharonstone for a Voting Squad Captain training! Now is the time to come together and help our communities register and prepare to vote. RSVP → https://t.co/pBrc1IeNCo pic.twitter.com/ngXvv3yEpK — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) June 25, 2020

When We All Vote has advocated for vote by mail and has organized virtual voter registration drives intended to get more young people registered to vote.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com