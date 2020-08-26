Bette Midler Gets Hammered After Calling Melania Trump an ‘Illegal Alien’ Who ‘Can’t Speak English’

Kristina Wong

Left-wing Hollywood actress Bette Midler was mercilessly mocked after she called First Lady Melania Trump an “illegal immigrant” and mocked her accent after Trump delivered an address during the second night of the Republican National Convention.

As Trump began her address, Bette Midler tweeted: “#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

Minutes later, she tweeted: “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

Midler’s xenophobic tweets about Trump sparked a backlash from the right — and the left, from many who pointed out that Melania Trump actually speaks five languages and English is not her first language.

Conservative media personality Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted: “Called it. The same people who call Trump a racist.”

Radio host Dana Loesch noted that Midler could only speak one language: “Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five.”

Journalist Ryan Saavedra tweeted the five languages that Trump is fluent in, including: her native language of Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, and German.

Veteran actor James Woods pointed out the hypocrisy of the Democrat Party: “The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent…”

Conservative politico Benny Johnson also noted that hypocrisy: “Amazing that open racism exists in the Democratic Party but NO ONE in their party calls it out.”

Red State Editor Brandon Morse contrasted Trump’s message of “hope and positivity” and Midler’s comment. He tweeted: “An immigrant woman, who doesn’t have English as her first language, just got up on on a stage and was so gracious that she refused to attack classless people like you and instead focused on hope and positivity. I’ll take her accent over your ghoulishness any day.”

Music video director Robby Starbuck mirrored Midler’s own comment in a mocking tweet: “Oh God. Bette’s still a horrible bigot.”

Asian-American entrepreneur Lisa Song Sutton tweeted: “My Mother and many immigrants to this country have an accent due to English being their second, third, fourth language… @BetteMidler = xenophobe.”

Conservative host Jason Rantz called out Hollywood’s silence on Midler’s tweet: “When did @BetteMidler become such a virulent racist and why is woke Hollywood cool with this? Because she’s washed up and stuck on crappy Netflix shows? How’s this an acceptable criticism of Melania? So disgusting. @FLOTUS gave a great speech.”

Conservative African author Obianuju Ekeocha recalled when she once admired Midler, tweeting that today she sees her “ruthless xenophobia.” “I’m disgusted & ashamed.”

Actor Nick Searcy, tweeted: “Hollywood leftists are hateful bigots.”

British talk show host Piers Morgan also mocked Midler’s tweet: “Oh, God. Bette Midler’s a racist.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also stuck up for Trump:

And a number of other prominent conservative figures slammed Midler as well on Wednesday morning:

