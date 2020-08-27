Mia Farrow Confused by Civil Rights Hero Clarence Henderson’s Message at RNC

Left-wing actress Mia Farrow is baffled over civil rights pioneer Clarence Henderson’s support for President Donald Trump, demanding to know why Henderson — who participated in lunch-counter desegregation sit-ins in North Carolina — “would say these things” during his speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention.

Farrow also appeared to question Henderson’s record as a fighter for civil rights by putting the words “civil rights pioneer” in quotes.

In his RNC speech, Clarence Henderson praised President Trump for his work in helping black Americans, saying that the president has done more for blacks in four years than Joe Biden has done in nearly 50 years in Congress. “Joe Biden had the audacity to say if you don’t vote for him ‘you ain’t black.’ Well to that, I say, if you do vote for Biden, you don’t know history.”

His speech led to a short-circuit in Mia Farrow’s mind. “How can Clarence Henderson, billed as a ‘civil rights pioneer’ say these things. WHY?” she tweeted.

How can Clarence Henderson, billed as a “civil rights pioneer’ say these things. WHY? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 27, 2020

Clarence Henderson also praised President Trump for working on prison reform and passing the First Step Act. “These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about black lives. His policies show his heart,” Henderson said.

Clarence Henderson is the one on the far-right in this famous photo from the Greensboro sit-in pic.twitter.com/Nr49E9KM1M — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 27, 2020

In his speech, Henderson recounted a seminal moment in 1960 when he and a group of young black men walked into a Woolworth’s in Greensboro, North Carolina, to order a cup of coffee at a segregated lunch counter. “It was worth it,” he said. “In the end, segregation was abolished.”

“That’s what actual peaceful protest can accomplish,” he said.

Clarence Henderson: "I am a military veteran and a civil rights activist, and you know what else? I am a Republican. And I support Donald Trump. If that sounds strange, you don't know your history." pic.twitter.com/XVeovuBeLB — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 27, 2020

