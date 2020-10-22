‘Selma’ Director Ava DuVernay Sponsors Early Voting Event After Vowing to Vote Out ‘Lying, Disgraceful’ Trump

A couple weeks ago, Selma director and Joe Biden backer Ava DuVernay hoped President Donald Trump would recovered from coronavirus, calling him a “disgrace,” “liar,” and a “white supremacist,” and vowed that “we’re going to vote you out.” Now, she is using her art distribution and advocacy organization ARRAY to promote a drive-in movie and early voting and registration event in Los Angeles, California ahead of the election.

The Wrinkle in Time director pushed the event on Twitter on Wednesday, saying “We are excited to announce our ‘GET OUT the vote with SELMA’ #ARRAYDriveIn featuring SELMA @selmamovie by @ava on Friday, 10/30 and GET OUT @GetOutMovie by @JordanPeele on Saturday, 10/31!”

The ARRAY Drive-in event will show DuVernay’s Selma on Friday, October 30, and director Jordon Peele’s shocker, Get Out, the next evening. Along with the films, the event will feature “two nights of community empowerment,” according to the event website. Participants will be able to drop off their California mail-in ballots or register and vote early on site.

The event will be free but open only to pre-registered fans in as many cars as fit in the drive-in’s lot. Due to the coronavirus, coordinators also requested that all moviegoers stay in their automobiles (unless using the washroom). In addition, there will be no concessions sold.

It all comes, though, mere weeks after Ava DuVernay bashed President Trump as he was battling COVID-19. “I truly hope you get well as you’re infected with a life-threatening virus and are physically ill. Also, you are a disgrace and a liar. You’ve cost hundreds of thousands their lives. And you’re a white supremacist,” the New Gods director said in a social media screed. “Get well. Sincerely. And after that, we’re going to vote you out.”

I truly hope you get well as you’re infected with a life-threatening virus and are physically ill. Also, you are a disgrace and a liar. You’ve cost hundreds of thousands their lives. And you’re a white supremacist. Get well. Sincerely. And after that, we’re going to vote you out. https://t.co/uOiuJAPBEo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 3, 2020

In August, DuVernay said “there is no debate anymore” and warned her two million Instagram followers that if they don’t elect Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Joe Biden it means, “literally, more of us perish.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.