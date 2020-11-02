Stephen Colbert’s Showtime Series: ‘You’d Have to Be a F**king Idiot to Vote Donald Trump’

The latest episode of Stephen Colbert’s animated Showtime series, Our Cartoon President, airing before Tuesday’s presidential election, features NBC anchor Lester Holt arguing that “you’d have to be a “f**king idiot” to vote for President Donald Trump.

The episode, titled “Closing Arguments,” involves a satirical look at the Trump and Biden campaign’s, with Trump declaring that his victory depends on winning the votes of “poor and rich racists.”

“My path to victory is clear. I just have to unite my vast coalition of poor and rich racists!” the cartoon Trump says at a campaign rally. “I’m looking at you, suburban women, who’s biggest contribution to the black community was renting Get Out on Prime.”

“Closing Arguments” also takes a minor swipe at Biden’s mental state, as well as his constant use of the word “folks.”

“Folks, Trump, COVID, folks, This is about democracy,” the cartoon Biden tells his supporters. “It’s about character. This is about democracy. It’s about character. Jill! I’m stuck in one of those mental loops again.”

NBC’s Lester Holt also makes off-air-hot mic remarks about the supposed stupidity of Trump supporters willing to vote for the president.

“It’s Election Day Eve and Americans will finally decide whether Joe Biden ascends to the White House, or Donald Trump beats a referendum on his first term. Goodnight, and go vote,” Holt declares. ‘Are we off the air? I hate that I can only say ‘Go vote.’ Biden has his problems, but you’d have to be a fucking idiot to vote for… ♪ Donald Trump.”

The show’s creator, Stephen Colbert, has long used the series to lampoon the president and promote his left-wing, anti-Trump politics. However, Colbert also makes no secret of his views during his nightly routines. Earlier this year, the CBS host called Donald Trump a “monster” over his handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

