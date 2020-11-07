Leslie Jones Melts Down over Mitch McConnell: ‘Piece of Indignant A** S**t’

Leslie Jones, actress and host of ABC’s game show Supermarket Sweep, launched an angry tirade over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Q&A with reporters, referring to him as a “corpse” and “piece of indignant ass shit.”

“I’m just astonished at how y’all still want this piece of shit to do anything for us,” the Ghostbusters actress said in a video posted to her 1.1 million Twitter followers, calling McConnell “defiant, arrogant, and honestly dead.”

“That motherfucker’s not alive. That’s not a live person. That’s a corpse y’all that’s talking to us right now. Piece of shit. Piece of indignant ass shit. You’re supposed to answer questions motherfucker. You are [a] fucking official,” Jones screamed.

On Friday, McConnell refused to take questions on the state of the presidential race, instead referring to his latest tweet on the matter. “I know it’s reasonable for you to ask, but I get to decide what I say,” he said at the time. “I’ve already explained it. I’ve already explained it. It won’t make a difference how many times you ask. I’ve already given you my answer. I say to America, just take a look at what I had to say this morning.”

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process,” McConnell said in a tweet earlier in the day. “And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”

Jones has not been one to censor her views and hasn’t shied away from attacking conservatives and Trump. In April, she suggested that President Trump’s name be placed on all death certificates related to the Chinese coronavirus. In June, Jones expressed desire to “burn down this fucking Constitution.”