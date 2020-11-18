Harvey Weinstein Moved to Isolation with ‘101-Degree Temperature’

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is unwell and has been moved to an isolated area in prison to be “closely monitored,” TMZ reported late Tuesday.

The 68-year-old “is in isolation with 101-degree temperature” and may have coronavirus, TMZ said, adding the producer’s representatives could “neither confirm nor deny” he had tested positive for Covid-19.

This is not the first time Weinstein has reportedly been afflicted with coronavirus during this detention.

As Breitbart News reported, in March the convicted rapist was also alleged to be suffering from the malady.

On that occasion, he was moved for treatment to Wende Correction Facility from Rikers where there were roughly 40 other inmates who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Harvey Weinstein is no longer an honorary Commander of the British Empire. The Queen stripped the disgraced former Hollywood movie mogul of the award after he was convicted of rape in February, it was revealed Friday. https://t.co/BQpKNr4zfg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 18, 2020

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence, having been found guilty in February of rape and sexual assault.

Last month he was charged with six further counts of sexual assault, meaning he now now faces 11 sexual assault charges in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles officials have started extradition proceedings, with another extradition hearing set to take place in December. The disgraced Hollywood mogul is considered vulnerable to coronavirus due to his age, weight and other medical issues, including a heart condition and high blood pressure.