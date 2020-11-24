Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holding ‘Veep’ Reunion to Turn Out Democrats in Georgia Senate Runoffs

Georgia is the center of the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership just a couple seats away, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.” Now, actress and anti-Trump activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus will re-live her character’s humiliating electoral loss in HBO’s Veep to raise money for Democratic voter turnout in Georgia’s hotly contested runoff elections.

The Veep cast is set to reunite to perform a virtual reading of the episode “Mother,” in which President Selina Meyer loses the Nevada recount and thus the White House. The streaming event on December 6 will serve as a fundraiser for America Votes, a progressive organization that aims to boost votes for Democratic candidates.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the final night of this year’s Democratic National Convention, posted a promotional video for the event in which she parodied Rudy Giuliani’s recent press conference.

2020 won't stop ripping off #VEEP, so we had to do something about it. Our cast is hosting a LIVE virtual table read of the episode everyone was talking about in support of @AmericaVotes' grassroots work to turn out voters for the Georgia Runoffs. Sign up: https://t.co/uAgG2a7mSv pic.twitter.com/r3U1ZT45uF — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 24, 2020

The official invitation states: “Your donation to America Votes directly supports the Georgia-based groups working to educate and turn out voters for December’s critical US Senate runoff elections. Join us to #ShowUpForGeorgia.”

In the Veep episode “Mother,” the Selina Meyer campaign hopes to end the electoral stalemate with the Nevada recount, but things don’t go as planned. The political cliffhanger comes as Meyer’s elderly mother suffers a massive stroke, sending Selina into an emotional tailspin.

Louis-Dreyfus previously held a Veep reunion-fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats in the run-up to the November 3 election. Key counties in the state are undergoing a recount after Milwaukee and Dane counties saw late surges in votes for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Georgia runoffs are set to take place January 5.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com