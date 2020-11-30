The UK culture secretary wants the creators behind the TV series ‘The Crown,’ based on the lives of the Royal Family, to include a warning for viewers up front indicating the show is fiction and not a factual documentary.

“I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact,” Oliver Dowden told the Mail on Sunday.

Dowden is expected to write to Netflix this week to express his view. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The fourth series of the drama, which stars Olivia Colman as the Queen, has attracted criticism from some quarters for its depiction of royal events, in particular the breakdown of the marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Mail on Sunday has led calls for a disclaimer to be added to the series lest people think they are watching a documentary rather than an interpretative piece of fiction.

Earl Spencer, brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, previously told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly he was worried some viewers would take the storylines “as gospel,” the BBC reports.

“I think it would help ‘The Crown’ an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that: ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events’,” he said.