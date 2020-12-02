‘Pocahontas’ Star Irene Bedard Arrested Twice over ‘Drunken Episodes’

Pocahontas star Irene Bedard was arrested twice within a three-day timespan over “drunken episodes,” police say.

Bedard, the voice actress for Pocahontas in the Disney film Pocahontas, was arrested after what police referred to as “two wildly drunken incidents over three days,” according to a report by TMZ.

The actress’ first arrest took place at Bedard’s ex-husband’s house in Beavercreek, Ohio, where police responded to possible domestic violence on Friday night. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, police officers discovered the actress with a belt in her hand.

The report added that police say Native American actress — who appeared heavily intoxicated — said something along the lines of, “Look, they sent the white man to come get me!”

Bedard’s ex-husband told police the actress showed up pounding on the door, and proceeded to yell at their teenage son after he let her in. When he attempted to restrain her, Bedard allegedly kicked him.

Officers say the actress continued to kick and scream as they attempted to get her into the police vehicle. The police added that while her son did not want to press charges, they still took her into the station and booked her for domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest.

On Monday, a few days after posting bond, Bedard was reportedly arrested again after the Beavercreek police were called on her for allegedly harassing the front desk clerk of a hotel.

An officer said that he had tried talking to the actress — who again, appeared heavily intoxicated — adding Bedard proceeded to charge at the officer, who then had to pin her down to handcuff her. From there, several officers had to escort her to jail.

Bedard’s second arrest resulted in her being booked for disorderly conduct.

In 2017, Bedard expressed her dismay over President Donald Trump referring to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as “Pocahontas” in response to the senator, who is white, having previously claimed Native American heritage.

“Do you think Pocahontas would be a fan of Trump? Oh, no,” Bedard told Sky News. “Misogyny and bullying and name-calling at its finest. It is not intelligent discourse.”

