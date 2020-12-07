Disney Resorts Bans Rapper Spectacular Smith for Alleged Assault over Coronavirus Joke

Disney resorts has banned rapper and entrepreneur Spectacular Smith from all its properties in Florida after he allegedly punched a resort employee in the face.

The alteration occurred on November 30 when the Pretty Ricky rapper was standing in line at a ride at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. Smith reportedly pretended to sneeze while jokingly yelling “coronavirus.” A Disney employee reportedly confronted the Love & Hip Hop cast member over the joke and told him it wasn’t funny.

Smith said he thought it was funny, prompting the Disney employee to say, “Then you’ll think it’s hilarious if I asked you to step out of the line.”

Smith reportedly refused to step out of the line, and when the employee tried to block him from advancing in the line, Smith allegedly took a swing at the employee, striking him in the jaw.

The Your Body rapper was arrested, charged with misdemeanor battery, and assessed a $500 bond.

Disney, though, is not waiting for any court cases and has banned the rapper from its Florida properties, according to TMZ.

Walt Disney World reopened its parks in July after being shut down over the coronavirus.

