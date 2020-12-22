Netflix Drops Shia LaBeouf from ‘Pieces Of A Woman’ Award Season Campaign After Abuse Allegations

Streaming giant Netflix removed actor Shia LaBeouf’s name and photo from its For Your Consideration website promoting the upcoming drama Pieces Of A Woman after allegations of abuse were made against the actor.

LaBeouf was removed from the promotional material even though he is one of the stars of the film after his ex-girlfriend, rapper FKA twigs, sued him for sexual and physical assault this month, the Daily Mail reported. Netflix also removed LaBeouf’s name from the actor credits list in the film, even though he was featured in the list until this week.

The film features Vanessa Kirby as a woman trying to navigate contentious relationships with her husband (LaBeouf) and mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with a lawsuit against a midwife (Molly Parker), who she charges with wrongdoing during a difficult birth. The film has received strong reviews, and Kirby won the best actress prize at the Venice International Film Festival this year.

Early this month, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit alleging that LaBeouf “relentlessly abused” her during their relationship. She also charges him with knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, alleged that LaBeouf forced her to a scheduled number of times a day when she had to tough him and say particular things to him, that he locked her in a room when she tried to leave, and that he kept a loaded gun on a bedside table causing her to avoid getting up at night for fear that he would shoot her in the dark of night.

Barnett first met LaBeouf on the set of his critically acclaimed 2019 film Honey Boy.

LaBeouf has a long history of brushes with the law for his temper and violence.

To mention only a few such incidents, just last month the Transformers star pleaded not guilty after being charged with attacking a man in Los Angeles.

In April, the LaBeouf got in a shouting match with a man in an L.A. bowling alley. LaBeouf was thrown out of the place after the incident.

The Transformers star also lied to police and claimed to be a U.S. Army veteran whiling being arrested for public intoxication in Austin, Texas, in 2015.

