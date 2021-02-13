Alyssa Milano After Trump Acquitted: ‘It Is a Sad Day in America’

Left-wing actress-activist Alyssa Milano expressed disappointment, particularly with Senate Republicans, after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit former President Trump from the charges of inciting insurrection, concluding that they lacked the patriotism and integrity “to convict a tyrant” and adding that courts will now have to absolve the left’s grievances.

“It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant,” the anti-Trump actress said. “Since the senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to.”

The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on Saturday 57-43, falling short of the 67 votes needed for a conviction. Seven Republicans voted to convict Trump. Those included Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Richard Burr (R-NC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Ben Sasse (R-NE). Earlier in the day, the Senate voted to include witnesses in the trial, but “House Democrat impeachment managers and the Trump legal team struck a deal Saturday afternoon that would bypass additional witness testimony,” as Breitbart News reported.

Saturday’s vote marks the second time Trump has been acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial, as Democrats attempted to convict him last year as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic began to take a grip on the nation.

Milano has remained a vocal supporter of impeachment in Hollywood, teaming up with Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) and hosting a Zoom call with activists as recently as Monday, providing them with information on how they could “fight to convict and disqualify Trump from ever holding office again.”

Join me and @RepJasonCrow today, Mon, Feb 8th, 8:30 ET to how you can help in the fight to convict and disqualify Trump from ever holding office again. #ConvictandDisqualify Join us! RSVP here: https://t.co/i2xCKcJ89n pic.twitter.com/tar4VUnIWJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 8, 2021

Those efforts, as demonstrated Saturday, ultimately failed.

Trump released a statement following his acquittal, telling supporters that the “historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.” Trump teased that he has “much to share” with supporters in months ahead and added that he looks forward to “continuing our incredible journey tougher to achieve American greatness for all of our people.”