Alyssa Milano Teams With Democrat Rep. Organizing ‘Convict and Disqualify’ Trump Movement

Left-wing actress and Democratic Party activist Alyssa Milano is hosting an impeachment call on the eve of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, where she is expected to discuss why it is essential that U.S. senators both convict Trump and disqualify him from being able to run for office ever again — a primary objective previously outlined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“As President, Trump incited a violent insurrection against our democracy,” a description of the event reads, encouraging attendees to join the webinar where Milano and others will “discuss how we can be sure that Trump and his associates are accountable for their crimes to protect our democracy.”

Join me and @RepJasonCrow today, Mon, Feb 8th, 8:30 ET to how you can help in the fight to convict and disqualify Trump from ever holding office again. #ConvictandDisqualify Join us! RSVP here: https://t.co/i2xCKcJ89n pic.twitter.com/tar4VUnIWJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 8, 2021

The prominent gun control advocate and vocal anti-Trumper will host the Monday evening call alongside Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), who pleaded with his GOP colleagues to impeach Trump last month.

“Some of my Republican colleagues are afraid of the consequence of an impeachment vote but this Congress sends our men and women to war every day,” Crow said on the House floor. “I’m not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy but show a fraction of the courage we ask of our troops every day. Leadership is hard. It’s time to impeach.”

Communications expert Jiggy Athilingam and SPACES in Action’s LaDon Love will also participate in the call, per a description of the event. The call will begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Alyssa Milano constantly made headlines throughout former President Trump’s term, routinely demonizing and smearing his supporters. Milano once deemed red MAGA hats “the new white hood” and concluded that anyone who “proudly” wears one “identifies with an ideology of white supremacy and misogyny.”

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

People wearing MAGA hats — or Trump’s supporters — also tacitly endorsed “hatred and the violence we’ve seen these past few years,” she concluded.

The Who’s the Boss star was also among the mob of Hollywood elites who viciously attacked now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, who faced unsubstantiated accusations of sexual assault. Like many radical feminist protesters, Milano participated in a left-wing protest wearing a Handmaid’s Tale costume.

Despite her years of merciless smears and malicious statements, Milano decided to extend an “olive branch” to Trump supporters following Biden’s victory, announcing that she was finally ready to “move #ForwardTogether.” And now, she’s pushing for Trump’s impeachment.

I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters. I am ready to move #ForwardTogether. There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

Republican lawmakers have overwhelmingly argued that another partisan impeachment trial will only serve to further divide the nation. A January 28 Rasmussen Reports survey showed that Americans tend to hold the same sentiments. A majority, or 57 percent, said the impeachment trial will only serve to further divide the nation. Even 30 percent of Democrats expressed the belief that an impeachment trial would further divide the country.

It remains unclear how Milano is reconciling her rabid pursuit of conviction and disqualification with her purported desire to make amends with Trump supporters.

The Senate impeachment trial is slated to begin on Tuesday, although Republican lawmakers are largely deeming the trial “dead on arrival,” as Democrats do not appear to have enough support among Republican lawmakers to convict Trump.

“The Constitution, I think, is being flagrantly violated because, when it comes to Trump, there seems to be no end to all of this,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted on Sunday. “So, the trial is going to result in an acquittal.”