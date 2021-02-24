Chrissy Teigen Gets POTUS Twitter Account to Unfollow Her So She Can ‘Flourish’: ‘B**ch F**k S**t Suck the D I Am FREE’

Left-wing model Chrissy Teigen asked President Joe Biden to unfollow her from his @POTUS Twitter account so she could “flourish.” She got her wish, after implying that she couldn’t send profanity-laced tweets while being followed by Biden on Twitter.

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” tweeted Teigen.

A few hours later, the model tweeted, “bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” suggesting that she now felt comfortable enough to cuss on her Twitter account, as the President Biden had unfollowed her.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

As of Tuesday afternoon, the @POTUS account is no longer following Teigen. The model had initially asked Biden to follow her on the day of his Inauguration.

“hello [Joe Biden] I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” wrote Teigen.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Later that evening, Teigen celebrated being followed by the official presidential Twitter account after Biden’s Inauguration, tweeting, “OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!” in response to another Twitter user who pointed out that “the official @POTUS account now follows 11 people — all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen.”

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

“my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” added the model in a follow-up tweet. “I should prob never tweet again,” added Teigen in another tweet, suggesting that she was too nervous to continue tweeting as she normally does — riddled with expletives — knowing that the president is now following her account.

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

According to Teigen, she had been blocked by former President Donald Trump, who once called her “filthy-mouthed.” In 2017, Teigen shared a purported screenshot showing that the president had blocked her.

For the next four years, the left-wing model was apparently unable to read any of his tweets.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

But Teigen spent years launching vulgar attacks at Trump, calling him an “absolute psychopath” and“the greatest at being the fucking worst.”

On the day Biden was inaugurated, Teigen said “today our great national fuckup is over, but the shame will last forever. with 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and god knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the fucking worst.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.