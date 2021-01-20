Chrissy Teigen: ‘Today Our Great National F**kup Is Over, But the Shame Will Last Forever’

Chrissy Teigen, the left-wing model, kitchen and tabletop collection mogul, and wife of NBC’s The Voice star John legend, bashed President Donald Trump as he left office and Washington on Wednesday, trashing him as an “absolute psychopath” and calling him “the greatest at being the fucking worst.”

“today our great national fuckup is over, but the shame will last forever. with 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and god knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the fucking worst,” Chrissy Teigen said in profane Instagram screed. “Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country. History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow.”

Teigen’s tirade comes just hours before her husband John Legend is set to join the likes of Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen, the left-wing music stars slated to perform during Joe Biden’s inauguration, which will air across all the major networks.

The feud between Trump and Teigen dates back years, with the former Lip Sync Battle co-host calling Trump a “twat” during a heated Twitter battle in December 2015.

The intervening years saw Teigen wishing President Trump a happy birthday in 2016, by calling him a “monumental asshole.” She and Legend made a six-figure donation in 2018 to “honor” Trump’s birthday. The money went to fund the ACLU’s fight against his immigration enforcement agenda.

In September 2019 Teigen bashed Trump as a “pussy ass bitch,” and revealed a year later that she and Legend considered leaving the United States because of Trump.

