Sharon Stone Claims Producer Pressured Her to Have Sex with Co-Star

Actress Sharon Stone is claiming in her new memoir that a movie producer once pressured her into having sex with her co-star, saying that she ultimately refused the suggestion, which contributed to her reputation for being “difficult.”

Stone did not name the male producer or the movie in an excerpt published Friday in Vanity Fair. The actress said the producer wanted her to “fuck my costar” so that they could have “onscreen chemistry.”

I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open. He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should fuck my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry. Why, in his day, he made love to Ava Gardner onscreen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause. Then I realized that she also had to put up with him and pretend that he was in any way interesting. I watched the chocolate balls rolling around, thinking, You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test.… Now you think if I fuck him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could fuck him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so. This was not a popular response. I was considered difficult.

In the past, Stone has expressed some skepticism of the #MeToo movement, saying that the accused deserve due process under the law.

“I don’t feel like these trials without due process are entirely appropriate,” she said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in 2018. “I feel that it’s appropriate that people have to take responsibility for the actions, but I do feel that some due process is in order. There’s a range of activities. And you can’t charge somebody with a felony over a misdemeanor.”

In her new book, Stone repeated her claim that she was outraged at Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven after she saw the movie’s infamous leg-crossing scene.

“I went to the projection booth, slapped Paul across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer,” she recalled. But she eventually calmed down.

“So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”

