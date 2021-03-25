Hollywood Celebrities Hammer Democrats Manchin and Sinema in Campaign to ‘End the Filibuster’

Vianney Le Caer; Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Athena Film Festival
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities are creating a social media swarm in an effort to help Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) end the filibuster. They are also waging a shame campaign against moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), who have broken ranks by so far refusing to back the left-wing effort.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Ken Jeong, and Paul Bettany are urging their followers to pressure the Senate into ending the filibuster, thereby paving the way for Democrats to ram through their far-left agenda, including packing the Supreme Court and passing anti-gun legislation.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has argued the filibuster is necessary to provide a counterweight against radical bills. The purpose of the filibuster is to “block bad ideas from becoming law and to encourage bipartisan solutions. This design also stabilizes national policy from swinging with every shift of the political winds,” he wrote in a recent USA Today op-ed.

Hollywood stars have taken their knives out for Sens. Manchin and Sinema, saying the two Democrats need to be held “accountable” for refusing to march in lock-step with other party members.

Alyssa Milano tweeted that ending the filibuster “has never been more important than it is right now.”

A slew of celebrities are amplifying rhetoric from the left-wing Collective Impact organization that is backing a “grassroots” campaign against Manchin and Sinema. Master and Commander, The Da Vinci Code, and Dogville actor Paul Bettany was among the first stars to promote the fundraiser, making his own video in which he backed the campaign against the two Democrats.

Other stars who jumped on the bandwagon include The Masked Singer host Ken Jeong, The West Wing‘s Bradley Whitford, The Office‘s Oscar Nunez, Hamilton‘s Philippa Soo, and perennial Trump antagonists Rosie O’Donnell and Kathy Griffin.

Others backing the initiative include Rosanna Arquette, Michael Kelly, Piper Perabo, Clark Gregg, and Conan sidekick Andy Richter.

Debra Messing called the filibuster an “old relic tool for obstruction.”

