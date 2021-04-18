Samantha Bee: Hollywood Still Perpetuates ‘Anti-Asian’ Sentiments and Needs to Take a ‘Walk of Shame’

Comedian Samantha Bee is accusing Hollywood of perpetuating anti-Asian sentiments, saying the entertainment industry needs to take a “walk of shame” to atone for its sins.

In a recent episode of her TBS show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the left-wing comedian castigated the film industry for its long history of “white-face” Asian casting, including movies starring John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn in which they played Asian characters.

More recently, Bee highlighted movies including Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson, and Aloha, starring Emma Stone, both as Asian characters.

While the federal government once enacted anti-Asian laws, including President Franklin Roosevelt’s internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, Bee said that Hollywood made those sentiments “famous” by perpetuating them through entertainment.

She said Hollywood has a reputation for “relegating Asian performers to playing prostitutes, maids, butlers, laundry workers, and craven villains.”

She also highlighted the “me so horny” scene from Full Metal Jacket as an example of Hollywood’s stereotyping of Asian women.

“Seeing yourself reflected in the culture does matter. And seeing other people’s stories makes it harder to deny their humanity,” Bee said.

In a tweet, the show said the “racist sentiments” once enacted by Washington “continue to be perpetuated in our movies, TV shows, and popular culture. It’s about time Hollywood took a walk of shame.”

In 2018, Bee caught flack after she called then-White House official Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” on her show. While Bee later apologized for the insult, many Hollywood celebrities cheered the comedian, saying the remark was “brilliant” and “right on target.”

