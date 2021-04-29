Rosanna Arquette: ‘The R in Republican Stands for Racist’

Left-wing Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette smeared tens of millions of Americans on Thursday, telling her 187k Twitter followers that it is “clear” the R in Republican “stands for Racist.”

“Yes,” the Desperately Seeking Susan star began, adding, “It’s clear the R in Republican stands for Racist.”

Yes it’s clear the R in Republican stands for Racist — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 29, 2021

It remains unclear what, specifically, drove the the left-wing actress to that conclusion, although it notably followed Wednesday night’s GOP response from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who liberals vehemently attacked, labeling him, a black man, “Uncle Tim.” Twitter blue checks went wild following Scott’s rebuttal, in which the Republican senator defended America’s status.

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” Scott said, according to text of his prepared remarks. “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present. I’m an African-American who has voted in the South all my life. I take voting rights personally. Republicans support making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. And so do voters!”

“I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance,” Scott said, noting he has been called “Uncle Tom” and the “N-word” by liberals. He emphasized that race is “not a political weapon to settle every issue the way one side wants” — a nod to the way the left tends to operate.

“Original sin is never the end of the story. Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption,” Scott said.

Despite his positive message, the radical left lashed out on social media, continuing to suggest America is an inherently racist country while bashing the senator.

What makes Tim Scott an Uncle Tim? He has siblings and they have kids. Duh. Also he was on TV denying that America is racist thus aiding and abetting white supremacy. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott is a very pleasant liar. Every thing he said about voting rights is an absolute lie. Bringing out a black man to say there’s no racism in America and we should make it harder for African-Americans to vote doesn’t make it any better. It’s just more callous & patronizing. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 29, 2021

The heartbeat of racism is denial. We can hear the heartbeat clearly. https://t.co/Ya7MZRyKUf — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 29, 2021

Nice speech, Uncle Tim. — Bettye LaVette (@BettyeLaVette) April 29, 2021

A major strategy of racists, is to incentivize one of it's Black victims to act as the crash test dummy for white supremacy. When Uncle Tim Scott says America is not a racist country, he is fully aware he is speaking in bad faith. The purpose is to protect white supremacists pic.twitter.com/Wk8OVF2Nl1 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 29, 2021

“America is not a racist country.” Senator Scott lives in another America. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 29, 2021

I'd totally be unsurprised to learn that Stephen Miller wrote that bullshit speech for Uncle Tim. That would make more sense. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2021

I could have sworn I heard Senator Tim Scott, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, claim tonight “America is not a racist nation.” But I couldn't have. That's absurd. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott’s unhinged and divisive response was frivolous hot garbage. Have a nice night, everyone. — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) April 29, 2021

This speech is such utter bullshit. What a pathetic joke, Tim Scott. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 29, 2021

On Thursday The View host Meghan McCain observed that the same vitriol would not have occurred if Scott identified as a Democrat.

“I’m disgusted by the response to him,” she said. “Hit him on policy, but the way he is being talked about, the way he’s being disrespected, don’t talk to me about race in this country. Don’t talk to me about the problems with racism when it’s okay to speak and treat a Black man this way who happens to be the most famous Republican Black senator in the country. It’s okay to treat him that way. It’s okay for Twitter to let it trend for 11 hours which is supposed to be against their policies and standards. It’s okay to let it trend against Senator Scott.”

“It wouldn’t have happened if he was a Democrat,” she added.