Report: 127 TV Episodes Pushed Black Lives Matter, Defund the Police in Year Since George Floyd’s Death

Since the death of George Floyd last year, Hollywood has devoted significant air time to promoting far-left racial ideologies. A new report has found that in the last 12 months, 127 TV episodes have pushed Black Lives Matter, the “defund the police” movement, and the belief that America is “systemically racist.”

MRC Culture’s TV blog reports the 127 episodes were from prominent network shows including CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles, NBC’s Chicago PD, NBC’s Superstore, the CW’s Black Lightning, and CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted.

Watch below via MRC:

At the height of last year’s race riots, many Hollywood studios pledged support for Black Lives Matter and committed to diversifying their storytelling by including more plots about minorities.

CBS’s S.W.A.T. and ABC’s The Rookie have recently advocated for “defunding the police,” according to the MRC report. A February 2021 episode of The Rookie reportedly featured a character who argued that “the criminal justice system is inherently biased, designed to punish poor people, and people of color,” and that the only way to fix it would be to “defund the police.”

Watch below via MRC:

NCIS: Los Angeles reportedly depicted an exchange between two law enforcement agents in which one claimed that the idea that the protests were peaceful was “idealistic,” while the other disagreed, claiming the notion was “realistic,” and that the protests are “about equality and racial justice.”

Watch below via MRC:

In CBS’s The Neighborhood, an adult character explains to a child that “the police in this country have a history of treating us [white people] better than they treat black people.”

An episode of the CW’s Black Lightning reportedly featured cops killing an innocent black woman in an unauthorized “no-knock,” followed by a scene depicting BLM marches in her honor.

Other shows featured characters referring to police as “pigs,” racist smears against white people, and the belief people should feel “personal shame” over the death of George Floyd.

