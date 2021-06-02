Barack and Michelle Obama Creating Netflix Animated Series to ‘Reframe’ Children’s Understanding of Government

Barack and Michelle Obama are creating a Netflix animated series designed to “reframe” how children think about government and civic engagement, with musical performances by artists including Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Janelle Monáe.

Netflix announced the ten-episode We the People is set to debut July 4. The Obamas, who have an ongoing production deal with Netflix, are serving as executive producers on the series, along with Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee and ABC’s Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

In a press release sent to multiple news outlets, the streamer called the show “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

Watch below:

The episodes focus on subjects including citizenship, voting, taxes, and activism. The trailer features scenes of young people protesting in the streets and concludes with an image of a raised fist.

Barack Obama also promoted the new show on Twitter, writing: “Some of our favorite artists got together with amazing animators to remix civics — and the result is a lot better than what we had in school.”

Michelle and I are excited to share our latest show from Higher Ground: We The People. Some of our favorite artists got together with amazing animators to remix civics—and the result is a lot better than what we had in school. Check it out on @Netflix this July 4. pic.twitter.com/PlsSyq5pgk — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 2, 2021

Other pop stars involved in the series include H.E.R., Bebe Rexha, and Oscar nominee Andra Day.

Barack and Michelle Obama signed their production deal with Netflix in 2018. Since then, they have produced documentaries including the Oscar-winning American Factory, about a Chinese billionaire’s takeover of a Ohio factory, and Becoming, a chronicle of the former first lady on her recent book tour for her memoirs.

They are also producing a scripted comedy series based on Michael Lewis’ anti-Trump book The Fifth Risk.

Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice served on Netflix’s board of directors before leaving to join the Joe Biden administration.

