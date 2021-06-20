Nina Simone’s Family Blames Kamala Harris for Loss of Singer’s Estate

Family members of Nina Simone are holding Vice President Kamala Harris (D) responsible for taking away the late singer’s estate during a legal battle that took place when Harris was serving as California Attorney General.

Nina Simone’s granddaughter claimed Saturday that the family receives no royalties after Kamala Harris “came for my family.”

“We as her family don’t run her estate anymore,” RéAnna Simone Kelly wrote on social media. “It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.”

The dispute dates back to 2013 when then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris accused Nina Simone’s daughter, Lisa, of misappropriating funds that the late singer wanted to go toward music schools in Africa.

Harris reportedly pressured Lisa Simone Kelly into resigning as a trustee of her mother’s estate. As part of a settlement, she reportedly gave up rights to Nina Simone’s works.

On Saturday, Lisa Simone Kelly confirmed her daughter’s claim in an Instagram post.

“I support everything she’s saying,” Kelly said in the Instagram video. “She’s speaking her truth; she’s speaking the truth of our family.”

“While I may not be able to speak on certain things, those close to me who witnessed the happenings firsthand are choosing to step forward with the Truth,” she added in a caption. “For those who believe everything they read in the media, you have been misled.”

