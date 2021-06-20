Pride Month: ‘Sesame Street’ Introduces Gay Male Couple for ‘Family Day’

Sesame Street aired its “Family Day” episode — which featured two gay dads — on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and YouTube this Thursday.

During the episode — debuting LGBT-based content aimed at children of all ages, including infants — Sesame Street character Nina introduces her brother and his husband, as well as their daughter, to Elmo and his friends as they celebrate “Family Day.”

“Okay, everybody — I want you to meet my brother Dave, his husband, Frank, and my sobrina, Mia, my niece,” Nina says as she introduces them to the other characters.

The Sesame Street episode featuring gay dads arrives during Pride Month, which actor Alan Muraoka — known as Alan on the show — acknowledged in a Facebook post.

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” Muraoka wrote. “So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. Our Family Day episode drops today on HBOMax and on YouTube.”

“I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode,” the actor added. “Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

In March, Sesame Workshop — the studio behind Sesame Street — debuted a new set of instructional resources for children and their parents titled “ABC’s of Racial Literacy,” which the company said represents part of its commitment to “racial justice.”

Moreover, Sesame Street aired a 30-minute special last year aimed at teaching children and families how to be “anti-racist.” The special also reportedly sought to define “racism” for young audiences and urged children to call out others who they suspect of being racist.

The iconic children’s show has also produced a picture book, Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo’s Super Adventure, aimed at “helping children calm school anxiety and understand new and different routines they may experience” in the era of the Chinese coronavirus.

