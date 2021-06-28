Hollywood Celebrities Rush to Help Democrats ‘End the Filibuster’ After Election Takeover Bill Failure

Jesse Grant; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
David Ng

Left-wing Hollywood stars are rushing to help Democrats end the Senate filibuster rule after the Democrat-backed H.R. 1, or the “For the People” Act, failed to pass Congress.

Celebrities are trying to paint the filibuster rule as racist by calling it “Jim Crow” while omitting the fact that many Democrats have taken advantage of the rule. Democrats reportedly used it more than 300 times in 2020 while Republicans used it just once.

Now, suddenly, the filibuster is a racist relic that must be abolished. Democrats want to scrap the rule so they can push through President Joe Biden’s far-left agenda. But they are facing opposition from within their own ranks from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who are opposing the effort.

Stars including Laura Dern, Bradley Whitford, and Jason Alexander are among the Hollywood elites who are engaged in the hard sell, urging their fans to pressure their senators into calling for an end to the filibuster.

Their activism appears to stem in large part from the far-left group Just Democracy, which has launched a $1.2 million advertising campaign to pressure Sen. Sinema into siding with other Democrats against the filibuster.

Laura Dern was one of a few Hollywood stars to promote Just Democracy, linking to a site where the group urges voters to pressure their senators into voting against the filibuster. The group claims the filibuster has a “long, shameful history” of being used to oppress minorities and civil rights.

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford also promoted Just Democracy.

Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World star Paul Bettany also promoted Just Democracy.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander promoted a similar anti-filibuster effort from the left-wing group Common Cause.

The Office actor Oscar Nunez also pushed the Just Democracy effort against the filibuster.

Will & Grace star and Democrat activist Debra Messing said not ending the filibuster puts “democracy at an incredible risk.”

