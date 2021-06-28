Hollywood Celebrities Rush to Help Democrats ‘End the Filibuster’ After Election Takeover Bill Failure

Left-wing Hollywood stars are rushing to help Democrats end the Senate filibuster rule after the Democrat-backed H.R. 1, or the “For the People” Act, failed to pass Congress.

Celebrities are trying to paint the filibuster rule as racist by calling it “Jim Crow” while omitting the fact that many Democrats have taken advantage of the rule. Democrats reportedly used it more than 300 times in 2020 while Republicans used it just once.

Now, suddenly, the filibuster is a racist relic that must be abolished. Democrats want to scrap the rule so they can push through President Joe Biden’s far-left agenda. But they are facing opposition from within their own ranks from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who are opposing the effort.

Stars including Laura Dern, Bradley Whitford, and Jason Alexander are among the Hollywood elites who are engaged in the hard sell, urging their fans to pressure their senators into calling for an end to the filibuster.

Their activism appears to stem in large part from the far-left group Just Democracy, which has launched a $1.2 million advertising campaign to pressure Sen. Sinema into siding with other Democrats against the filibuster.

Laura Dern was one of a few Hollywood stars to promote Just Democracy, linking to a site where the group urges voters to pressure their senators into voting against the filibuster. The group claims the filibuster has a “long, shameful history” of being used to oppress minorities and civil rights.

We need to demand an end to the Jim Crow filibuster. Call your Senator and tell them you want it abolished: https://t.co/3UQEP1Pz5V — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) June 25, 2021

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford also promoted Just Democracy.

Can they stop with the “bipartisan” deflections already? ALL Americans should have the right to vote. Do not allow the Senate to set us back by using the filibuster to block necessary reform. Put an end to the filibuster now: https://t.co/WybdnE8CzZ — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 24, 2021

Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World star Paul Bettany also promoted Just Democracy.

We need to protect Americans' voting rights, but Senate Republicans are getting in the way. Don’t let them use their Jim Crow filibuster to block meaningful reform. Call your senator and tell them to end it: https://t.co/JttjuzrEt5 — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) June 24, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander promoted a similar anti-filibuster effort from the left-wing group Common Cause.

I just signed a @commoncause petition: End the Filibuster & Stop Mitch McConnell’s Attacks on our Democracy. Sign here: https://t.co/5nfzwXpdZf — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 25, 2021

The Office actor Oscar Nunez also pushed the Just Democracy effort against the filibuster.

The #ForThePeopleAct would protect Black & Brown voters but corrupt leadership doesn’t want this. The Jim Crow filibuster is absolutely shameful – it needs to end! Contact your senator: https://t.co/GHN4ieunUW — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) June 24, 2021

Will & Grace star and Democrat activist Debra Messing said not ending the filibuster puts “democracy at an incredible risk.”

If we don’t abolish the filibuster we’re putting our democracy at an incredible risk. Don’t give up yet. Urge your Senator to stand with the people: https://t.co/PxT97jQnPw — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 25, 2021

