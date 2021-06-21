A far-left group will run $1.2 million worth of ads in Arizona from June 21 to June 30 to pressure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into trashing the filibuster, amid fears the Republicans will use it to block the legislation designed cancel state voter ID laws and publicly fund political campaigns.

Just Democracy will air two ads on cable news programs, local news, and local sports in Arizona and spend $200,000 on digital ads to garner support for the “For The People Act.”

One ad begins in reference to her past voting record, “Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema is failing us.”

“As the GOP tries to silence our voices, she’s just standing by, supporting a Jim Crow relic instead,” the ad says. “You’re refusing to stand with us, Sen. Sinema. Why should we stand with you?”

A second ad slams Sinema for not “fighting” for federal takeover of local elections. “You’re doing their [Republicans] dirty work, letting a Jim Crow relic keep us down.”

“Our right to vote is under attack,” the ad continues, calling out Sinema for upholding the filibuster.

Sinema is a co-sponsor of the “For The People Act,” which presumably will receive a vote in the Senate on Tuesday. However, the measure is expected to collapse due to the filibuster’s 60 vote threshold, as Democrats have failed to whip enough votes to overcome the barrier.

A Thursday poll indicated the majority of likely general election voters oppose the federal election takeover bill that specifically cancels state voter ID laws and publicly funds political campaigns.

Meanwhile, Democrat leadership on Wednesday pleaded with the radical left to quit attacking Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his opposition to the canceling the filibuster and the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday recommended outside groups not “try to bully Manchin, but to instead focus on the historical and factual arguments related to the legislation.”

Perhaps in a different political position than Sinema, Manchin said he feels comfortable throwing a wrench into the radical Democrats’ fast-moving laundry list of legislative items, telling the New York Times, “What are they [Democrats] going to do? They going to go into West Virginia and campaign against me? Please, that would help me more than anything.”