‘Dune’ Star Dave Bautista Calls Dan Crenshaw ‘a Huge F**king Twat’ for Slamming Gwen Berry’s Anthem Protest

Dune star and former WWE professional wrestler Dave Bautista attacked Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) after he called out U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry for turning away from the American flag during the national anthem, calling him a “huge fucking twat.”

“Dayum! I never wanna piss Pam off. Also @DanCrenshawTX I really respect your service but otherwise you’re just a huge fucking twat,” Dave Bautista said in response to a lengthy thread from Pam Keith, a former Democrat candidate for Congress in Florida.

“Dear @DanCrenshawTX, As a Black woman who happily and honorably served this country in the military, who is the daughter of a Black man who served this country in the military, and for 30+ years in the Foreign Service, and the granddaughter of a Black man who served in WWII, I would like to respectfully ask you to… SIT ALL THE WAY DOWN AND SHUT THE &}~%]<}£{[> UP!” she wrote in the lengthy thread, lambasting the Texas Republican.

Crenshaw this week called on Berry to be removed from the Olympic team due to her snub of the American flag.

“We don’t need any more activist athletes. She should be removed from the team,” he said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. That’s the entire point, ok? So it’s one thing when it’s these NBA players do it, ok, fine, we’ll just stop watching. But now the Olympic team? And it’s multiple cases of this. They should be removed. The should be the bare minimum requirement is that you believe in the country you’re representing,” he added.

“At this point, y’all are obsessed with me,” Berry said in response to the Texas lawmaker’s criticisms.

This is far from the first time the Dune star has waded in political waters, blasting supporters of former President Trump as “brain dead” people and a “small crowds of idiots.”