Matthew McConaughey Delivers Bizarre July 4 Message: America ‘Going Through Puberty,’ Needs to ‘Keep Maturing’

Matthew McConaughey, who is mulling a run for Texas governor, delivered a typically surreal July 4 message on Sunday, declaring that America is still “going through puberty” while also urging Americans “to keep maturing.”

The. Hollywood star delivered his address against the backdrop of an American flag while wearing sunglasses and sporting slick-backed hair.

“Happy Birthday America. Yes indeed, as we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation today that kick started our revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year’s trip around the sun was also another head scratcher,” Matthew McConaughey said.

“But let’s also remember that we are babies, you know, as a country. We are basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains, we are going through growing pains. This is not an excuse to say this is just a reality.”

He added: “And this is good because we’ve gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building.”

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

McConaughey announced earlier this year that he is considering a run for Texas governor. The Oscar-winning actor recently came out in support of universal mask wearing, saying it does’t take away an individual’s identity or freedom.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said McConaughey would be a “formidable” candidate if he decides to run for governor. A recent poll put the movie star ahead of incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

