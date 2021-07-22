Jon Stewart Previews Apple TV+ Show with Raunchy Mockery of Jeff Bezos’ Phallic Shaped Space Flight

Comedian Jon Stewart is promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ show by releasing a raunchy spoof of the billionaire space race, starring Jason Alexander as a phallus-obsessed Jeff Bezos.

The trailer also mocks Elon Musk’s recent orbital excursion while also skewering billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Richard Branson. “I’m going to ride a rocket into space,” Alexander’s Bezos says. “And it’s going to look just like my dick.”

Musk is played by actor Adam Pally, while Branson is played by “a mop” and Zuckerberg is embodied by a “stray cat.” Tracy Morgan plays the “‘diverse friend’ who would never actually hang out with Jeff Bezos in real life.”

The adventure climaxes with four phallic-shaped spacecraft engaged in a shootout, followed by a non-sequitur shot of Bezos eating sushi rolls off his naked body.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic content):

Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer.

Enjoy this small step for man! pic.twitter.com/6gBHHJLByQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 20, 2021

Bezos’ space flight lasted a little more than ten minutes aboard the New Shepard rocket. As Breitbart News reported, the total elapsed time from launch to touchdown was less than 11 minutes, meaning the trip for Bezos, his brother, and two other passengers spent mere minutes at the edge of space.

The Amazon billionaire later thanked his employees and customers for funding his space travel. “Seriously, for every Amazon customer out there, and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart very much,” Bezos said. “It’s very appreciated.”

The Problem with Jon Stewart is set to launch on Apple TV+ some time in fall 2021 and will be the first project as part of Stewart’s deal with the streamer.

