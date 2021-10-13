Coachella Drops Vaccine Requirement, Will Allow Negative COVID Test

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has reversed its decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, saying attendees will be allowed to show a negative coronavirus test taken in the last three days.

Organizers announced the new rule will apply to both the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella,” organizers said in a statement posted to the official sites.

The new policy allows for negative coronavirus tests taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination. Masks aren’t mandatory but organizers said face coverings “are recommended to protect against desert dust.”

Coachella attracts thousands of rock music lovers each year, with many of the performances and events taking place outdoors. The next festival is set to take place in April 15 to 17, and 22 to 24. Stagecoach, which focuses on country music, is set for April 20 to May 1.

Both festivals — which are produced by Goldenvoice, a division of Anschutz Entertainment Group — have been on hiatus for the past two years due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

As Breitbart News reported, rap megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West held a massive concert in Chicago in August without requiring fans to present vaccination proof or be subject to a negative coronavirus test to attend.

