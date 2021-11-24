Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Defy Cancel Culture to Score Grammy Nominations

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. defied the cancel mob to score Grammy nominations on Tuesday, as Grammy voters ignored woke controversies to honor both for their work in the past year.

Dave Chappelle scored a nomination in the Spoken Word Album category for 8:46, a performance about violence against black Americans that he did with Amir Sulaiman. Louis C.K. was nominated in the Comedy Album category for Sincerely Louis CK.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set to take place January 31 at the recently renamed Crypto.com Arena — better known as the Staples Center — in downtown Los Angeles. This year’s nominations were dominated by singer Jon Batiste, with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Doja Cat, with eight nominations each.

Lady Gaga received five nominations, while Kanye West also received five nods, including album of the year for Donda. Former President Barack Obama is also up for a Grammy for the audio version of his book A Promised Land.

Chappelle’s nomination is already stirring consternation among the woke media class. The comedian is still feeling blowback from his most recent Netflix special The Closer, after his transgender jokes upset trans activists and their allies in the mainstream media.

Louis C.K. is still a Hollywood pariah after the #MeToo movement upended his career. The comedian has admitted to masturbating in front of women.

The Grammys have even honored rocker Marilyn Manson, who is facing accusations of emotional and physical abuse from several women. Manson made a guest appearance on West’s Donda album and is therefore nominated in the Album of the Year category.

