COVID Crushes De Blasio’s New York: Rockettes Cancel All 2021 Shows, Broadway Cancels Performances

Dec. 17 (UPI) — The Radio City Rockettes have canceled its Christmas Spectacular shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the dance group.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible,” the official Twitter account for the Rockettes said. “Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

The Radio City Rockettes were set to perform their annual Christmas Spectacular show at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. EST.

Radio City Music Hall requires that guests ages 12 and older provide proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend events. Children ages 5 to 11 can attend events with a vaccinated adult and are required to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! also canceled its Friday show due to a positive COVID-19 test from within the show’s company.

On Broadway, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” canceled its Wednesday matinee, “Tina” canceled two shows on Wednesday and “Hamilton” has called off shows through Friday night. “Ain’t Too Proud” scrapped its Tuesday performance and “Freestyle Love Supreme” canceled two performances. “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which just opened and has been dark since Sunday, intends to resume performances Tuesday. ​​

The Associated Press contributed to this report.