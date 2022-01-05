Watch: ‘The Waterboy’ Actor Peter Dante Explodes After L.A. Restaurant Denies Him Entry over Masks

Peter Dante, a longtime Adam Sandler co-star, was caught on video berating a waitress, calling her cunt, after a Los Angeles restaurant denied him entry because he was not wearing a mask.

The Waterboy actor was seen at a mid-town Los Angeles restaurant yelling at the staff, without a mask on, and standing next to a sign reading “No Mask No Entry.”

In the video, the maskless Dante, wearing a t-shirt with a pot leaf emblazoned on its front, flips out, calls the female wait staffer “garbage” and a “cunt” before demanding to talk to her manager.

“You know you’re garbage right?” Dante grumbles in the video. “Go back to the fuck you go back to school. Where’s your boss? Yeah, where’s your boss? Bring your boss over here right now.”

Dante also gets in the face of another restaurant employee and refuses to put on a mask to enter the establishment.

Watch below:

This is not the first time Dante has acted out in public. Hewas arrested last September for threatening to kill a neighbor during an argument.

Dante was arrested in L.A. at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 and charged with making felony criminal threats. He was booked, subsequently posted $50,000 bond, and was released by 6 p.m. that evening.

The comedic actor has been arrested before, as well. In 2013, the Grown Ups 2 actor was kicked out of a hotel for unruly behavior and arrested for making threats and using racial slurs.

Dante has appeared in Sandler films, including, 50 First Dates, Little Nicky, and That’s My Boy. Dante most recently appeared in the indie film, The Pizza Joint and also has a part in the upcoming film, Road to Wherever.

