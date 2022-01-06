Sophia Bush’s CBS Medical Drama ‘Good Sam’ Flatlines with Viewers in Pilot Episode

Actress and left-wing activist Sophia Bush, who has advocated for labeling Republicans as terrorists, saw her new CBS medical drama Good Sam flatline with viewers on its debut, signaling a rough road ahead for the series.

Good Sam, which airs in the 10 p.m. slot on Wednesday, saw its first episode draw a paltry 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18 to 49-year-old demographic, according to multiple reports. By comparison, NBC’s Chicago Med, now in its seventh season, scored 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Watch below:

The results are a disaster for Sophia Bush, who was making her first big return to broadcast TV following her starring role in NBC’s Chicago P.D., which ended five years ago.

In the intervening years, Bush has positioned herself as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken left-wing activists, using her social media platform to boost the careers of prominent Democrats while frequently maligning conservatives. During the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, she called the acquittal a “miscarriage of justice,” adding, “this is white supremacy in action.”

The miscarriage of justice today is enraging. This is white supremacy in action. This is hideous. He murdered people, bragged about it while throwing white power signs in a bar, and then manufactured tears to claim that despite his AR-15 HE was in danger. And he got off. Unreal. https://t.co/JnNsyQSLMu — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 19, 2021

In 2020, she teamed up with Stacey Abrams to aggressively promote the new Georgia organization Win Both Seats that aimed to push U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock across the finish line and flip the Senate in favor of Democrats.

Last year, the actress voiced her support for labelling Republicans as terrorists, seconding Rep. Jackie Speier’s (D-CA) use of the term “the terrorist right” to describe the GOP.

Good Sam stars Sophia Bush alongside British actor Jason Isaacs as father-daughter surgeons working and competing against each other at a major hospital. The 39-year-old actress also serves as a producer on the series.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com