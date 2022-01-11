Bill Maher: ‘Woke’ Liberals Have Gone ‘Off the Deep End’

Bill Maher has sounded another one of his warnings to fellow leftists to not go overboard and demonize all Trump supporters, saying it isn’t wise to alienate half the country.

“I constantly say it, you can hate Trump. You can’t hate all the people who like him — it’s half the country,” he said in an interview with AL.com in Alabama. “And you can’t set yourself up as some sort of superior moral paragon, because this is your political belief, and somebody else has another one.”

Maher — who was speaking to promote his current comedy tour that includes stops in red states Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee — described himself as an “old school liberal” who is anti-woke.

“To me, woke, if we want to use that broad term, is something that is not an extension of liberalism,” he explained, saying the woke left has gone off “the deep end.” “It’s very often the opposite of what an old school liberal like me believes.”

Bill Maher also spoke about the state of late-night comedy.

“I mean, you look at late night shows, it used to be Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, even David Letterman — you couldn’t even tell me what their politics was. They played it down the middle. That was the playbook,” he said.

“But now, I think almost all shows cater to a liberal audience. And you have to basically echo the mantra of the left, whatever it is, on any certain topic — I always call it the “one true opinion” — you have to conform to the one true opinion on whatever the topic is. And that has superseded getting laughs. That’s not where comedy should be.”

