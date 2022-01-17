Rapper Lil Durk Invites ‘Genius at Heart’ Morgan Wallen Onstage at MLK Festival: ‘Can’t Nobody Cancel S**t’

America is healing! Rapper Lil Durk invited country star Morgan Wallen to join him onstage to perform alongside him on Saturday night at the Martin Luther King Freedom Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Before the country singer walked out on stage, Lil Durk told fans in the arena that Wallen is “genuine at heart.”

“And can’t nobody cancel shit without me saying it, you know what I’m saying?” the rapper added before Wallen joined him on stage, where the two performed their 2021 song “Broadway Girls” as the crowd cheered.

Watch Below:

Wallen has been under attack since last February, after a video was published showing him using the N-word after a night out with his friends.

Last weekend, the country star performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, which sparked outrage among some, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, who reacted by lamenting, “I’m real sad for a lot of my friends today,” adding, “Not surprised though. Just sad.”

Last night @opry you had a choice- either upset one guy and his “team,” or break the hearts of a legion of aspiring Black country artists. You chose wrong and I’m real sad for a lot of my friends today. Not surprised though. Just sad. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 9, 2022

Lil Durk, however, stands by Wallen, telling TMZ earlier this month that he wants other rappers to work with Wallen. The Chicago crooner said he had a long talk with Wallen, and insists the country star is not a racist.

Watch below:

Wallen has also publicly apologized for using the racial slur, stating, “I’m embarrassed and sorry,” adding, “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

But the chart-topper was nonetheless dropped by radio networks and major streaming platforms, as well as his talent agency, WME.

Wallen was also banned from last November’s American Music Awards (AMAs) in Los Angeles — despite having been nominated for two awards, favorite country album and favorite male country artist.

Despite having been nearly completely blacklisted from the country music scene, Wallen had the best-selling album of 2021, outperforming artists like Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, and Drake.

Now, it appears that Wallen is carrying on with his music career, against the current of cancelation attempts.

