Pop Star Adele Savages Woke Gender Mob: ‘We Love Being F**king Females’

Pop singer-songwriter Adele proclaimed, “We love being fucking females” after coming under attack and being accused of transphobia for saying that she loves “being a woman” at the sex-neutral Brit Awards.

“We love being females, we love being a fucking female,” Adele proclaimed at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven in London, appearing to double down on her proclamation that she loves being “being a woman” after facing criticism over her Brit Awards acceptance speech on Tuesday.

Videos surfaced to social media showing the “Rolling in the Deep” singer co-hosting an apparent stripping contest alongside RuPaul Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

Watch Below:

Adele talking with @CherylHoleQueen at the Heaven Night Club tonight. pic.twitter.com/1iyDNvSTcj — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

When asked to choose the winner of the stripping contest, Adele selected a woman, declaring, “I’m going to go with my girl. I know, I know, I’ve had a lot of shit the last couple of days.”

“You were great, but,” the singer told another contestant before turning to her female winner.

“But we love being females, but we love being a fucking female, don’t we?” Adele said to the winner. “Yes, I pick her, 100 percent. Fucking sexy, fucking beautiful, fucking lovely, confident with all these fucking men around.”

“Yes, sexy, we love being females, don’t we?” the singer added. “Fucking love being females.”

Adele initially came under fire after making a pro-woman remark on stage during Tuesday’s Brit Awards as she collected her trophy for “Artist of the Year” — a newly created sex-neutral category that merges the old “Best Male” and “Best Female” awards.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I’m really proud of us, I really, really am,” the Grammy-winning singer said during the ceremony.

Watch Below:

