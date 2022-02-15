Nolte: Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson End Their Very Authentic Romance

The very real and not-at-all fake relationship between Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and actress Rosario “The Beard” Dawson (D-Hawt) has shockingly come to an end.

After nearly three years of a torrid, steamy, and credible romance, the very heterosexual couple have called it quits:

In February 2019, Booker confirmed he was in a relationship but declined to say who her partner was. ‘I’m dating somebody really special,’ he told the radio show The Breakfast Club,’I got a boo.’ Dawson then confirmed the relationship to TMZ in March that year, adding that she was grateful to be with somebody she ‘respected, admired and loved so much.’

Knock me over with a feather.

Purely by chance, news of the legitimate romance broke just as Booker launched his failed 2020 presidential bid. Thankfully, the relationship immediately put to bed the scurrilous rumors surrounding Booker’s sexuality.

Yes, moments like this one quickly overcame all doubts:

Dawson and Booker were first spotted flirting at the Broadway show Dear Evan Hanson, with Booker allegedly singing ‘I love you’ to Dawson while they took pictures with the cast backstage.

And most especially this one:

Appearing on RuPaul’s talk show in 2019 amid his bid to become the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Booker even ventured to suggest the couple could get married.

At times. the sexual sparks, the heat and flame generated by the nuclear chemistry between Dawson and Cory Booker was simply off the charts. Here are two of those unforgettably steamy examples.

Watch below:

—

And so, we now bid farewell to our own generation’s Bogie and Bacall, Liz and Dick, Scarlett and Rhett, Alexander and Roxana…

