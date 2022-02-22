Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Rips Joe Biden Again: ‘Happy President’s Day to Such Great U.S. Presidents… Not You’

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, used the President’s Day holiday on Monday to throw more shade on President Joe Biden while paying tribute to Republican commanders in chief of yesteryear.

In a meme posted to her Instagram stories, Brittany Aldean wished “Happy President’s Day to such great U.S. presidents,” including portraits of former presidents Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Abraham Lincoln.

The meme also featured a picture of President Biden wearing a mask with the words “Not You.”

This isn’t the first time Brittany Aldean has publicly dissed President Biden.

Last year, she posted photos of her children wearing anti-Biden shirts that read, “Hidin’ From Biden.” She also posted photos of herself next to her husband wearing a shirt that read, “Anti-Biden Social Club.”

Following blowback in the media, Jason Aldean defended his family and stood up for freedom of speech. “I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way,” he posted on Instagram.

As Breitbart News reported, the couple spent New Year’s Eve with former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“Well, this New Years was the best of all time. I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T,” Jason Aldean wrote on Instagram, referring to Trump.

