Hollywood Leftists Freak Out at Disney CEO Bob Chapek over Florida Bill Barring Sexuality Instruction for Kids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Judd Apatow speaks onstage during the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ritz Carlton on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
David Ng

The 40-Year-Old Virgin director Judd Apatow has joined the leftist pressure campaign against The Walt Disney Co., shaming CEO Bob Chapek for his decision to refrain from commenting on Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill that would ban the teaching of sexuality and transgenderism to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Judd Apatow accused Chapek of complicity in putting kids in danger by not condemning the legislation, which Democrats and the mainstream media have inaccurately dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“His customers are children. This bill harms children in ways that will damage many for life,” Apatow claimed, adding that Disney “should never be a company that doesn’t stand up for the safety and support of all children.”

It remains unclear how the bill would harm or “damage” children. Despite claims the bill promotes homophobia and “hate,” the text simply prohibits instruction of any kind of sexuality or transgender identity to very young children.

Apatow also said Disney shouldn’t donate to politicians who backed the legislation.

Apatow’s accusations come after the Florida Senate passed the “Parental Rights in Education”  bill 22-17 on Tuesday, paving the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to sign it into law.

Social media was brimming with unhinged shrieks from Hollywood elites seething over the bill.

Disney has neither supported nor condemned the legislation, enraging left-wing activists who are attempting to pressure the company into taking a political stance. A boycott campaign against Disney is underway to intensify the pressure.

Chapek has departed from his predecessor Bob Iger by steering Disney away from controversial politics.

“As we have seen time and again, corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds,” Chapek said in a recent internal memo, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Instead, they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame. Simply put, they can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.